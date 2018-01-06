Former students will hold benefit recital for cherished Summit County dance instructor stricken by cancer, stroke

Government

Potential caucus participants must register with major party by Monday, Jan. 8

Anyone wishing to participate in the upcoming Colorado GOP or Democratic caucuses for the 2018 election cycle must register with one of the major parties by Monday, Jan. 8. The caucuses, which will take place on March 6, are the first step toward nominating candidates for local, state and federal office in the November elections. A June 26 primary will allow unaffiliated voters to participate, but the caucuses still require party affiliation. Voters who have de-registered or changed their address must also update their registration in order to participate. Registration can be done online at GoVoteColorado.com.

"That's just how she is. She is always trying to help and teach people."Sherry Linfieldfriend of Jennifer Voxakis

Veterans trust fund applications open

American Legion Post 88, Granby, is happy to announce that grant funds are available for Grand and Summit County veterans in need of financial assistance.

Funds are made available by the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs (CBVA) through the Veterans Trust Fund (VTF). Distribution of funds is controlled by the American Legion Post 88 VTF committee. The VTF is not an entitlement program and not a VA benefit. It is in place to assist local veterans in need within the strict guidelines set out by the CBVA. Veterans in need may apply for assistance for necessities, such as mortgage/rent, food, gasoline, electricity, propane, firewood, mental health, mileage for travel to medical/dental appointments, etc. For travel reimbursement, you will need to obtain a form from the County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO). To apply for assistance, contact Grand/Summit County VSO, Duane Dailey. To begin the process, if you have not applied for VTF assistance in the past, you will need to get a copy of your DD-214 to the CVSO office. In addition to veterans, widows of veterans may also receive VTF assistance. We will need a copy of the deceased veteran's DD-214 and proof of marriage during military service. Requests for assistance will be accepted at the CVSO office in Hot Sulphur Springs during regular office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 970-509-9024 or 970-725-3122 for an appointment to ensure the CVSO is in office, or contact any member of American Legion Post 88.

