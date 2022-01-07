Four restaurants to open in Silverthorne, Dillon and Breckenridge

Legends Steaks & Seafood in Breckenridge has reopened with a new menu after it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Legends Steaks & Seafood/Courtesy photo

Quite a few new restaurants have either opened their doors or are planning on opening within the year. Dillon, Silverthorne and Breckenridge are all welcoming new or reopened eateries within the next few months. Here’s what to know about each.

Legends Steaks & Seafood

What used to be a steak and Italian restaurant has now reopened as a steak and seafood venture after a 1 1/2 year hiatus. Legends Steaks & Seafood closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and because of its small dining room, owner Alan Bullock — who also owns Ollie’s Pub & Grub in Breckenridge — decided to keep it closed.

“There really almost wasn’t a day that went by where someone didn’t ask me when I was going to reopen Legends and what my plan for it was,” Bullock said. “I had kind of had a self-reflection point during the whole pandemic and considering whether or not managing multiple restaurants was in the cards for me post-pandemic. So, I had entertained the idea of selling the restaurant or leasing the restaurant out to another party. But, honestly, it was the overwhelming feedback from people and the positivity that inspired me to reopen it for the winter season.”

The restaurant officially opened back up in December and is now sporting a new menu. New to the scene are appetizers such as the short rib poutine and mussels. New seafood entrees include a halibut filet, which has quickly become a favorite among customers, and a seafood tower that includes king crab legs, lobster tail, shrimp and oysters.

Bullock has also kept some favorites on the menu, too, like the 40-ounce Tomahawk ribeye that’s served with a half pound of king crab legs, a lobster tail and two sides.

The restaurant is still at 215 S. Ridge St. in Breckenridge. For more information, call the restaurant at 970-423-6531 or visit LegendsBreckenridge.com .

Kúcu Tequila Bistro

New to Summit County’s dining scene is Kúcu Tequila Bistro inside the new Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, 375 Blue River Parkway. The venture, which is expected to open Jan. 14, is launched by Tim Applegate, seasoned restaurateur who also owns Sauce on the Blue across the street.

The restaurant will sport southwestern cuisine and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will feature many variations using “the three sisters” of southwestern food: squash, sweet potatoes and black beans.

“Our food is going to be set around the squash, the sweet potatoes and the beans and, of course, the Hatch (green chiles), which is a big part of southwestern food,” Applegate said. “If you think of Sante Fe food, think of Kúcu.”

Menu items will include breakfast dishes like the el gringo Tim, served with two eggs, bison sausage, toast and sweet potato hash, and the bison flank steak and eggs with sweet potato hash and a white corn tortilla. Appetizers will feature bites like shrimp ceviche, fried buffalo cauliflower and tequila-lime shrimp. The menu also lists tacos, burgers and entrees like skewered elk medallions and a bone-in pork chop.

Prices for most menu items range from $6 to $42, though there is a tomahawk steak listed for $150.

The restaurant will also have a back bar similar to Sauce on the Blue, where there will be 56 custom-made steel boxes of different brands of tequila stored on high shelves that have a library ladder attached to them.

The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s nestled on the first floor of the hotel and holds nearly 150 guests. For more information about the restaurant, call 970-468-5828 or visit KucuTequilaBistro.com .

Snarf’s Sandwiches

The Boulder-based Snarf’s Sandwiches is coming to Dillon. With over 20 locations spread out in Colorado, Missouri and Texas, Summit County will soon have its own stop at 765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit A.

According to company spokesperson Helen Wood, the shop won’t open until late spring or early summer. Wood said the opening date depends on supply chain issues, which impact when the team get its equipment, products and staff up and running.

The shop is moving into what formerly housed Denver Mattress near Christy Sports. Wood said the location is a big reason why the company is launching a venture in the county.

“Summit County is a hot spot for locals and visitors,” Wood wrote in an email. “Our building is in a prime location off of (U.S. Highway 6) with easy access for people driving by. We expect that it will be busy year-round.”

The shop offers classic sandwiches like turkey and Swiss cheese or ham and American cheese as well as specialty sandwiches, including prime rib, smoked brisket and eggplant Parmesan. The menu includes salads, too.

For more information about the shop, visit EatSnarfs.com .

Panera Bread

The Panera Bread set to open in Dillon has been in the works since 2019 and has been delayed due to the pandemic. Robin Kelly, project coordinator for Manna Development, said construction to renovate the interior of the space will begin in March, and that they are aiming for a June opening.

The new restaurant will be at 257 Dillon Ridge Road, adjacent to Noodles & Co.