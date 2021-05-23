Fourth Street Crossing on schedule, parking structure nearly complete

Warning signs are posted on the chainlink fence surrounding the Forth Street Crossing and Bluebird Market development in Silverthorne on Saturday, May 22. The project, which is set to be finished in 2022, is part of an effort to revitalize Silverthorne with offerings of restaurants, boutique shops, housing units, parking garage, and a new transit center.

Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography.

Fourth Street Crossing is taking shape in Silverthorne, with the Bluebird Market set to open late this summer.

Tim Fredregill, development executive with Fourth Street Crossing developer Milender White, said the project is still on schedule for completion by the end of 2022. He said the parking structure is currently going through its final fire inspections and should be ready to open in the next few weeks.

Town Manager Ryan Hyland said a new transit center will open along with the parking structure, and he’s excited the town is finally able to provide an indoor space for those traveling through the town.

The transit center will have seating and information boards for those passing through. Once the rest of Fourth Street Crossing and the Bluebird Market is complete, eateries and shops will be a close walk for those waiting between buses.

“It’s a perfect location for your transit center when it’s right in the heart of your downtown,” Hyland said.

Bluebird Market, on the corner of Third Street and Blue River Parkway, will be the home to these new restaurants and retail businesses. Only the Old Dillon Inn, which the market was built around, remains vacant.

The Old Dillon Inn has room to house a restaurant and bar, and Fredregill said his team is still looking for the right operator. While building around the inn, they are slightly updating the building while preserving its original charm. Hyland said they are looking for an operator that will keep the history and flavor of the Silverthorne landmark in tact.

“It’s the only space unspoken for, and we really want someone cool to take it,” Fredregill said.

The core shell of the Bluebird Market is nearing completion, Fredregill said, with the developer now working on tenant improvements in the shops and restaurants.

The Forth Street Crossing and Bluebird Market development in Silverthorne is pictured on Saturday, May 22. The project, which is set to be finished in 2022, is part of an effort to revitalize downtown Silverthorne.

He added that progress is now being made on the townhouse portion of the project, with the third story of the first building near completion.

“It’s really cool to see the form take shape, getting the feel of what the residences are going to feel like when they’re completed,” Fredregill said.

Hotel Indigo, which is being built by a different developer, is also set to open in late October or early November.

Fredregill said looking at the full timeline of Fourth Street Crossing, the project is about 60% complete with an estimated 18 months left of work. As pieces of the larger development puzzle are completed, they will open one by one.

Hyland said the project has been a long time coming, and he noted nobody has likely stepped foot on the land surrounding the Old Dillon Inn in about a decade.

“It was just an incredibly underutilized piece of property in the heart of town, and so to be able to activate that and … having a lot of different food offerings is very exciting for the community,” Hyland said.

He added that he’s looking forward to the many milestones soon to come for Fourth Street Crossing, as the parking structure, market and hotel will all be open to the public this year.

“2021 is going to bring probably the most exciting milestones or ribbon cuttings,” Hyland said.