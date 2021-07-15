Free backpacks and school supplies available at Verizon-Cellular Plus

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Dillon will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon July 31.

No purchase is required, but a child must be present with a parent in order to receive a backpack at Verizon-Cellular Plus’ office, 35 Dillon Ridge Road.

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program is accepting donations from employees, customers and vendor partners. All donations stay local, so backpacks donated at a specific location will be given to children in that area.

Backpacks will be distributed while supplies last.