Free backpacks and school supplies available at Verizon-Cellular Plus
Verizon-Cellular Plus in Dillon will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon July 31.
No purchase is required, but a child must be present with a parent in order to receive a backpack at Verizon-Cellular Plus’ office, 35 Dillon Ridge Road.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program is accepting donations from employees, customers and vendor partners. All donations stay local, so backpacks donated at a specific location will be given to children in that area.
Backpacks will be distributed while supplies last.
