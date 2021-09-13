Free electric vehicle test drive event coming to Frisco Adventure Park

Summit County residents are invited to test drive new electric vehicles at a free “Ride and Drive” event from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Frisco Adventure Park.

Summit Climate Action Collaborative, High Country Conservation Center, Xcel Energy, Clean Energy Economy for the Region and auto dealerships partnered to make the event possible. Dealership staff members will be available to answer questions about the electric vehicle models.

A Nissan Leaf and a Volkswagen ID.4 will be available for locals to test drive, and Xcel Energy will be there to share information about its electric vehicle incentive program.

Interested participants can sign up for a test drive upon arrival and should bring their drivers’ licenses. Local electric vehicle owners are also encouraged to attend to share firsthand experience, and they can register on the conservation center’s website should they want to attend.