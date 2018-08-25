Free senior law workshop on Sept. 12
August 25, 2018
Free Senior Law workshop
On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Alpine Area Agency on Aging and Colorado Legal Services are hosting a free senior law workshop at the Summit Community and Senior Center from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. to educate seniors about legal issues and topics relevant to aging. RSVP is required.
The workshop will include information about topics such as estate planning, long-term care, protecting online information, tax law changes, capacity to make legal and medical decisions, Wills & Trusts, and other important topics. The workshops are being presented by expert attorneys in each of these fields. This workshop is open to all interested parties, and several attorneys will be available for free 15-minute individual legal consultations.
Free lunch will be provided. RSVP required by September 4 by calling 970-468-0295 ext. 107, or by visiting 2018SummitSeniorLawDay.eventbrite.com.
