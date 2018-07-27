Free “Stepping On” program to prevent senior falls begins August 1

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will start its annual Stepping On program for seniors this coming Wednesday. The Stepping On program is part of the hospital's commitment to reducing the number of fall-related injuries in our community through education, exercise and mindfulness. The free seven-week program is geared toward adults 65 and older who live independently and want to step outside their home with confidence, become more aware of fall hazards and learn how their fall risk can be reduced, learn the most up-to-date information on fall prevention, as well as participate in simple and fun strength and balance exercises.

Through instruction and facilitated group discussion, the Stepping On class builds confidence and helps participants manage their health behaviors, reduce risk of falls and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Subjects covered include the role vision plays in keeping balance, how medications can contribute to falls, ways to stay safe when out in your community and how to check your home for safety hazards.

The classes are 1–3 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 12. Space is limited, so registration is required. Register online at Centura.org/steppingon or call 970-668-6980.