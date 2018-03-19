Free workshop in Frisco to focus on business development

For business owners who've ever wondered what's the difference between marketing, sales and business development or where they might focus to maximize their business efforts, there's a free workshop this week in Frisco designed to answer those questions.

The workshop will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Elevate, 90 Madison Ave., Frisco. The workshop is free, but space is limited. People should RSVP in advance at EventBrite.com/e/what-the-sell-decoding-marketing-sales-business-development-tickets-43032434169 .

According to a news release, this is the same workshop offered during Denver Startup Week, and Summit County is fortunate to have a number of panelists, one of whom is based in Summit, come up here for a similar session.

In this interactive discussion, the panel of experts will seek to answer the aforementioned questions and more, while also having some valuable hacks to help grow a business.

According to the release, the lineup of panelists includes Leslie Hebron, born and raised in Summit County, who helps entrepreneurs buy, build and sell companies and business owners with valuations, exit planning, and brokerage; Kate Palmer, an experiential marketing expert turned financial advisor; and Rachel Trignano, a writer and publicist who provides content strategy, copywriting, and public relations services to startups and small and medium-size businesses alike.

For more about Elevate, ElevateCoSpace.com.