Frey Gulch Fire 100 percent contained
September 11, 2018
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.
Wildfire update
Frey Gulch Fire 100 percent contained
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.
Recommended Stories For You
— Eli Pace
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Mistrial declared in trial of Ramon Villa
- Quandary: Why you can’t pedal with power on Summit’s recpath
- Summit County could quash Keystone Ski Resort’s request for bunk-bed extension
- New Granby Ranch COO known for spearheading changes at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
- Photos: Prost to the Breckenridge Oktoberfest