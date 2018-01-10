Friday’s Coffee Talk to focus on $17M rec center remodel in Breck
January 10, 2018
Following last month's Coffee Talk focused on a new parking garage that was attended by almost three-dozen people, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula will be back in action Friday morning at the Breckenridge Recreation Center.
Starting at 8 a.m., Mamula and other town officials will be inside the rec center's newly remodeled multi-purpose room, which is part of a massive $17 million remodeling project at the rec center, 880 Airport Road.
The Coffee Talks with the mayor are free, and in addition to the morning event, the center will be offering free admission, activities and fitness classes from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.
Also, tours of the newly remodeled facility will be given at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. while tours of pool improvements will be available at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., all on Friday.
For a complete schedule, go to BreckenridgeRecreation.com or call the center at 970-453-1734. For more about the Coffee Talk event, call 970-547-3166 or e-mail peytonr@townofbreckenridge.com.
