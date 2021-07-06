Friends of the Dillon Ranger District offers volunteer opportunities

Throughout the next week, residents have a couple of opportunities to volunteer with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

The district is helping the U.S. Forest Service with maintenance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, on the Frey Gulch Trail. Volunteers will help finish the newly constructed Powerhair Trail, which is part of the Tenderfoot Mountain/Frey Gulch motorized trail system.

Another opportunity is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8, when volunteers will remove barbed wire fencing adjacent to Interstate 70. Fences are being removed to prepare for construction of a new wildlife fence between Silverthorne and Frisco.

Volunteers must be 16 years old to help with the barbed wire removal, and long pants and long sleeves are required.

Register and sign a 2021 waiver at FDRD.org/calendar .