Friends of the Dillon Ranger District postpones Casino Night fundraiser

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District’s annual Casino Night fundraiser, which was slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, has been postponed to Friday, April 8. The location has also been moved from the Silverthorne Pavilion to Ten Mile Music Hall in Frisco.

Executive Director Michael Connolly said it was postponed because some of the usual attendees of the event were not fully comfortable attending in early February because of the rate of COVID-19 cases, so the nonprofit’s board thought moving to April would be a safer choice.