Friends of the Dillon Ranger District postpones Casino Night fundraiser
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District’s annual Casino Night fundraiser, which was slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, has been postponed to Friday, April 8. The location has also been moved from the Silverthorne Pavilion to Ten Mile Music Hall in Frisco.
Executive Director Michael Connolly said it was postponed because some of the usual attendees of the event were not fully comfortable attending in early February because of the rate of COVID-19 cases, so the nonprofit’s board thought moving to April would be a safer choice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.