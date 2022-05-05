Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host membership drive Saturday, May 7
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host a membership drive at Outer Range Brewery, located at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco, on Saturday, May 7, from noon to 4 p.m.
At the event, everyone who signs up for an annual membership with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will receive a door prize giveaway ticket, and giveaways will take place throughout the afternoon.
The drive is free and open to the public, and volunteers are not needed.
