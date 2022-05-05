Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host membership drive Saturday, May 7

Members of the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District's Youth Forest Stewards in Action program show off the work they did to restore the Peaks Trail.

Photo from Elaine Collins/ Friends of the Dillon Ranger District

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host a membership drive at Outer Range Brewery, located at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco, on Saturday, May 7, from noon to 4 p.m.

At the event, everyone who signs up for an annual membership with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will receive a door prize giveaway ticket, and giveaways will take place throughout the afternoon.

The drive is free and open to the public, and volunteers are not needed.