Friends of the Lower Blue River to present 1st annual Founders Award
The Friends of the Lower Blue River organization has established The Founders Award, which will annually recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the quality of the Lower Blue River Valley.
The first award will recognize Pam Beardsley and her late husband, George. The pair was instrumental in creating a conservation easement on their ranch property, and other ranch owners followed suit.
Friends of the Lower Blue River will present Beardsley with the award at a short ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Slate Creek Hall.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.