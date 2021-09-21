Friends of the Lower Blue River to present 1st annual Founders Award

The Friends of the Lower Blue River organization has established The Founders Award, which will annually recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the quality of the Lower Blue River Valley.

The first award will recognize Pam Beardsley and her late husband, George. The pair was instrumental in creating a conservation easement on their ranch property, and other ranch owners followed suit.

Friends of the Lower Blue River will present Beardsley with the award at a short ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Slate Creek Hall.