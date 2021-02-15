Frisco announces Galena and Granite alley closures for snow removal

The Frisco Public Works Department will be closing alleys throughout the week in order to remove snow and ice and to provide more room for the town’s heavy equipment to work.

The town will close Galena Street alley at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and the alley is expected to reopen no later than 4 p.m. Granite Street alley will be closed during the same times Saturday, Feb. 20.

The town will put up signage related to the snow removal operations days before the closures. During the closures, no vehicle traffic or parking will be allowed in the alleys, and vehicles will be towed if they are not in compliance with parking regulations or signed closures.