Frisco announces lineup for annual history lecture series

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum is kicking off its winter lecture series with the first of eight lectures on Wednesday, Feb. 7. All lectures are free to attend and will be held in the Frisco Historic Park and Museum Log Chapel on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m.

February 7 at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

Ski Through History – The Story of the Breckenridge Ski Area and its Runs

Presented by Rick Hague

Breckenridge is a rare ski area in that most of the runs have names with meanings. Local historian Rick Hague will reveal the area's long-lost secrets, as well as its history.

February 14 at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

Mountain Rescues of Summit County

Presented by Glen Kraatz

For 45 years, volunteers of Summit County's mountain rescue team have been responding to backcountry calls for help. During this talk, attendees will hear about the history of the rescue team and their tales of search and rescue missions spanning almost a half a century.

February 21 at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel – Book Signing and Reception from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Skiing Off to War: 10th Mountain Division in WWII

Presented by Colonel Tom Duhs, USMC Retired

Colonel Tom Duhs will explore the story of the 10th Mountain Division, which trained at Camp Hale, near Leadville, Colorado, from 1942-1944. The division pushed the German Army out of Italy, helping to bring about the end of World War II in May 1945. Guests are invited to a book signing, live music and light refreshments after the lecture from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm.

February 28 at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

Women of the Gold Rush

Presented by T Lee

The reformed prostitute, the persistent philanthropist, the reluctant doctor, the feisty feminist, the quintessential merchant, the abandoned native… guests will have a chance to hear these historical life stories told by Minneapolis jewelry designer T Lee.

March 7th at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

They weren't all Prostitutes and Gamblers

Presented by Dr. Sandie Mather

Guests are invited to learn about the lives of the women living in Summit County in the 1880s and 1890s. One interesting character was Anna Sadler Hamilton, the wife of a meat merchant, who arrived in Breckenridge in 1885 as a bride and who never stopped longing for the family she left in Illinois.

March 14th at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

Sisters of Courage

Presented by Dave Lively

Dave Lively will present the story of the Harbisons, an ordinary family with a remarkable tale. In 1896 Annie and Kittie Harbison homesteaded side by side in the Kawuneeche Valley near Grand Lake, and this presentation will be a journey into the past exploring their pioneer experience, their family's unique life and how the Harbison Ranch became the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.

March 21st at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales

Presented by Christie Wright

Summit and Park counties share a common border — the Continental Divide, accessible via three mountain passes. Guests will hear about four true murder stories from the 1800s, which happened just across the Divide in Park County.

March 28th at 3:00 pm in the Log Chapel

Highest Automotive Tunnel in America: The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Presented by Hannah Braun

When it was completed in the 1970s, the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel was the highest vehicular tunnel in the world. An average of 30,000 cars travel through the tunnel each day, and 400 million cars have used the tunnel since it opened, without a single motorist fatality. The story of the tunnel involves harsh winters, dangerous fault lines, technological advances and the fight for women's rights in the work place.

For more information regarding the Frisco Historic Park and Museum and its programs, please go to FriscoHistoricPark.com or call 970-668-3428.