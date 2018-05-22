Frisco announces lineup for summer Concert in the Park series

Frisco has announced this summer's lineup for its free Concert in the Park series at the Frisco Historic Park gazebo and lawn at 120 Main Street. Featured acts include up-and-coming musical talent, local favorites and everything from country and jazz to bluegrass and rock and roll.

All nine of the concerts are scheduled for Thursdays from June 21 to August 16 and will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. No outside alcohol is allowed, but drinks will be available for purchase for the benefit of a local nonprofit designated for each concert.

June 21

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (benefiting Timberline Adult Day Services)

June 28

New Orleans Suspects (Mountain Mentors)

July 5

Maybe April and Zach Dubois (Advocates for Victims of Assault)

July 12

The Mulligan Brothers (Rotary Club of Summit County)

July 19

Jared and The Mill (Summit County Arts Council)

July 26

Chris Duarte Group (High Country Conservation Center)

August 2

Frisco Funk Collective (Family and Intercultural Resource Center)

August 9

Indigenous (Friends of the Dillon Ranger District)

August 16

Wild Child (League for Animals and People of the Summit)