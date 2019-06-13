Frisco approves new Foote’s Rest Hotel agreement on first reading

A rendering of the proposed Foote's Rest Hotel on Main Street in Frisco.

Courtesy Kelly Foote

Frisco’s Main Street may soon be getting an upgrade.

The Frisco Town Council voted to approve the new development agreement for the proposed Foote’s Rest Hotel on first reading earlier this week. The ordinance passed in a split 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Deborah Shaner as the lone standout. Shaner said her vote was a “friendly no,” saying she made promises to the community to hold Foote to the initial development agreement and not approve any changes.

Councilman Hunter Mortensen was absent from the meeting.

Planning for the new development began about three years ago, and with council approval, developer Kelly Foote is hoping to begin construction later this year with ambitions of opening the hotel in summer 2021.

Foote’s proposal includes a 75-room hotel featuring an entertainment venue with a bowling alley, arcade and more. The hotel will also have a restaurant, bar, and rooftop pool and deck among other community amenities. Additionally, the project will include off-site employee housing on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Teller Street Alley.

The ordinance is expected to return to the town council for a second reading and public hearing on June 25.