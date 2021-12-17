Frisco attorney recognized for pro bono work by Colorado Legal Services

Sara Russell, from left, Courtney Edwards, Steven O’Connor and Ronald Carlson are all attorneys at Carlson, Edwards and O’Connor Attorneys at Law in Frisco. O'Connor was recently recognized for his pro bono work for Colorado Legal Services.

Katie Harmon/Carlson, Edwards and O’Connor Attorneys at Law

Steven O’Connor, an attorney at Carlson, Edwards and O’Connor Attorneys at Law in Frisco, recently earned recognition from Colorado Legal Services.

According to a letter from Colorado Legal Services Executive Director Jon Asher on Dec. 9, O’Connor is the recipient of the Northwest Project’s 2021 Rebekah A. McBride Award recognizing the Pro Bono Attorney of the Year. According to the letter, “This award, presented annually by the Northwest Colorado Legal Services Project, a pro bono project of Colorado Legal Services, recognizes an attorney who has provided exceptional assistance to the low-income and senior clients of the Northwest Project.”

The letter continued to state that O’Connor took on cases even though he already had a few cases he was handling and that doing so helped serve “some of the neediest clients and their families” of the Northwest Project.

According to the organization’s website , the Northwest Colorado Legal Services Project serves 11 counties including Summit. The project “works with volunteer attorneys providing advice, limited representation or full representation to low-income clients with civil legal cases.” Some of the cases that take priority are those involving domestic violence, people facing evictions, people who are defendants in lawsuits and people with severe or emergency situations.