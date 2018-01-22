Frisco awards $151,000 in grants to local nonprofits

The Frisco Town Council will be awarding nearly $151,000 and $28,300 in in-kind donations to 40 local nonprofits during its Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting at 7 p.m.

"Giving back is vital in any community," Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson said in a news release. "All of these groups are fundamental to the quality of life for our citizens and we want to see them succeed."

A portion of the money, $10,000, will go toward college scholarships for high school seniors and $65,000 goes to providing early childhood care at the Summit County Preschool.

"The resources we provide to these non-profits is very clearly an investment in the future of the community," Wilkinson said in the release. "Nonprofits make our town a better place to live for us and future generations."

Each year, Frisco participates with other local governments in a coordinated grant request process. In Frisco, grants are typically awarded based on the project's benefit to Frisco residents, past council allocations and results from past programs funded by the Town, the release said.

The grant application process for 2019 donations will begin in August.