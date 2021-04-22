Frisco awards scholarships to 12 graduating seniors

A 2020 graduation banner hangs on a Main Street light post in Frisco. The town is hoping to collect portraits of 2021 graduates to hang this summer, as well.

Photo from town of Frisco

Frisco awarded college scholarships to 12 high school seniors this week and will once again be hanging custom banners on lamp posts along Main Street to honor each of the town’s 25 high school graduates this year.

Scholarship winners — which must be graduating seniors who live in Frisco or nearby neighborhoods and must plan to attend a higher-education institution — were selected by a two-person committee of Frisco Town Council members based on academic achievement, need and evidence of good citizenship, according to a release from the town.

Council member Dan Fallon lauded the scholarship winners’ academic prowess, athletic achievements and community engagement, and he said the group served as a reminder that the future of the community is in “very good hands and minds.”

Scholarship winners include Cole Sakata, Elliot Foster, Foster Krueger, Hunter Giacone, Marcus Popoff, Maxwell Applebaugh, Olivia Westall, Raquel Sanchez, Sophia Henry, Tucker Broughton, Zachary Misch and Evan Callahan.

Frisco awarded a total of $20,000 for the scholarship program this year as part of its annual grant process, which is open to nonprofit organizations each August.

In addition to the scholarships, Frisco is asking for portrait submissions from the town’s graduating seniors from Summit High School, Snowy Peaks and The Peak School to be featured on banners hung along Main Street. The banners will go up in mid-May and will stay up for about a month, according to the town. Parents or students can pick up their banners at the Visitor Information Center once they’re removed.

Portrait photo submissions must be oriented vertically and 2MB in size. Submissions and questions should be emailed to Tasha Wilson at tashaw@townoffrisco.com by May 6.