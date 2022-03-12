Frisco-based wellness company, Splish Naturals, will have products sampled during the Grammy Awards week

Splish Naturals is getting its time to shine during the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards week in April. The Frisco-based wellness company is providing a sampling of some of its products during one of the galas leading up to the famous awards ceremony.

According to a release from Splish Naturals, the company partnered with MusiCare, a nonprofit that frequently partners with the Recording Academy and provides health and welfare services to the music community. MusiCare is hosting its Person of the Year tribute honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, and during this event, Splish Naturals is providing a sampling of some of its products to the music industry.

Splish Naturals sells items like facial oils, concentrates and balms, all of which contain cannabidiol, or CBD. According to the release, Grammy organizers curated which products they wanted to be included in the “luxury beauty box.” They selected the Deep Relaxation Concentrate, the Formula #3 Sport Balm and Splish Naturals’ own line of hand sanitizer. The release says that more than 60 music industry professionals will receive one of the boxes.