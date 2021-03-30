Frisco begins 1st phase of improvements at Peninsula Recreation Area

The snow tubing hill is pictured at the Frisco Adventure Park.

Photo by Todd Powell / town of Frisco

Frisco is pushing forward with plans to revamp the Peninsula Recreation Area.

During the Frisco Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 23, officials signed off on a contract for architectural and design work on a new Village Center building at the Frisco Adventure Park.

In 2019, Frisco began efforts to bring a new operations building to the site but ultimately decided to pump the breaks and consider a more holistic scope of work for the park’s future.

“We did go down the road in 2019 of creating a new office and storage building, but due to consistently high costs and maybe a lack of where we wanted to go in the future — where we see the (Peninsula Recreation Area) 10 to 15 years from now — council decided to stop this project, take a step back and kind of look at the (Peninsula Recreation Area) as a whole,” said Katie Barton, general manager of the Frisco Adventure Park.

The result was the eventual adoption of the Peninsula Recreation Area Comprehensive Vision & Project Implementation Plan in October. The document is meant to guide the development of the park in the long term. Among the highest-prioritized improvements outlined in the plan is the construction of the Village Center Building.

The Village Center is expected to be between 5,000 and 7,000 square feet and will serve as the Adventure Park’s new administrative offices along with providing space for ticket sales, an information counter, tubing services and storage, concessions, restrooms, lockers and more. Once completed, the center will stand near the middle of the planned Recreation Village, which includes a new activity center and public art installations, among other amenities.

Last week, the Frisco Town Council approved a $197,670 contract with OLC Design out of Denver for architectural and design work on the center.

“As a result of the adoption of the plan — as well as moving forward in terms of taking care of the administrative needs that we have at the park, the ability to continue to generate revenue, to look at the space a little bit differently — this building came as a top priority,” Frisco’s Recreation Director Diane McBride said.

McBride said the town hopes to have the designs in hand this year and that staff would present construction cost estimates during the budgeting process for 2022.

In the meantime, Frisco is also working on other ways to improve the park. McBride said the town was slated to complete a new overlook on-site this year, which will be available for rent for outdoor weddings.

“The Adventure Park, and (Peninsula Recreation Area) as a whole, is just such a gem,” McBride said. “So to be able to take what has been recommended through this plan and start to implement it is fantastic. There are some things we know we need to improve on; there are some things we want to improve on. And I think the community will start to see some of those changes happening.”