Frisco bike path and road closures expected in coming week for paving and milling work
April 30, 2018
Frisco will be experiencing several recreation path and road closures in the coming weeks as the summer construction season begins.
The Lake Front Trail will be closed from Highway 9 to Lake Point Circle on May 1-2 for paving, and pedestrians and bicycles will be diverted to a detour along Summit Boulevard.
On Friday, May 4, Meadow Drive will have a single lane closure for milling work, and drivers should expect delays there. Meadow Drive will be closed entirely on Monday, May 7 for paving, and drivers will need to use alternate routes.
The Colorado Department of Transportation, meanwhile, will be carrying out work on Highway 9 between Main Street and Interstate 70 for several weeks, and drivers should expect periodic lane closures there.
For more information contact Frisco Public Works at (970) 668-0836.
