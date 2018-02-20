Frisco brewery in running for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

A four-person panel of experts has nominated its favorite 20 new breweries, defined as those founded within the last two years, for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Frisco's Outer Range Brewing has made the cut for Best New Brewery.

The two-sentence summary on the contest website highlights the local brewery's focus on Belgians and IPAs, but adds that its tap list includes almost a dozen different beers, often poured alongside food trucks.

The 20 featured breweries come from across the U.S. — from Florida to Oregon, Connecticut to California — with New Image Brewing, based out of Arvada, being the only other brewery from Colorado to be selected.

Now, it's America's job to narrow the nominees down to 10, and people can vote for their favorite new breweries online once a day until noon March 19. The winners will be announced March 23.

For more or to cast a vote, go to 10Best.com/awards/travel/ and click on "Best New Brewery." Currently, Outer Range is trending in the No. 7 slot.