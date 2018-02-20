Frisco brewery in running for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards
February 20, 2018
A four-person panel of experts has nominated its favorite 20 new breweries, defined as those founded within the last two years, for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Frisco's Outer Range Brewing has made the cut for Best New Brewery.
The two-sentence summary on the contest website highlights the local brewery's focus on Belgians and IPAs, but adds that its tap list includes almost a dozen different beers, often poured alongside food trucks.
The 20 featured breweries come from across the U.S. — from Florida to Oregon, Connecticut to California — with New Image Brewing, based out of Arvada, being the only other brewery from Colorado to be selected.
Now, it's America's job to narrow the nominees down to 10, and people can vote for their favorite new breweries online once a day until noon March 19. The winners will be announced March 23.
For more or to cast a vote, go to 10Best.com/awards/travel/ and click on "Best New Brewery." Currently, Outer Range is trending in the No. 7 slot.
Trending In: Local
- Summit County and Vail regions prone to larger, more destructive avalanches as snowfall picks up
- Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute to open new location in Frisco
- Maggie Murray announces run for Summit County Treasurer
- Frisco Historic Park and Museum to install Ute tipi for summer months
Trending Sitewide
- Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight
- High Country Crime: Aspen hatchet man arrested at Intercept Lot again
- Summit County and Vail regions prone to larger, more destructive avalanches as snowfall picks up
- After surprise reunion with estranged mother, Katie Uhlaender finishes 13th
- San Diego man allegedly zip-tied his girlfriend, tried to strangle her in Vail lodge, faces attempted murder