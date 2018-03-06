Frisco BrewSki happy hour ski tour and costume constest returns for third year

The third annual Frisco BrewSki will return to the Frisco Nordic Center on Saturday, March 10, for an afternoon of costumed family fun and beer from Outer Range Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Breckenridge Brewing and Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Co.

The skiing portion of the event will run from 2-4 p.m. starting at the Nordic center and its network of groomed trails. All skill abilities and ages are welcome, and costumes are highly encouraged. The after party at the Nordic Center will start at 4 p.m.

BrewSki isn't a timed race, and competitiveness is generally discouraged — except for the costume contest, which will feature prizes for best costume, hardest costume to ski in and more. Instead, teams of friends and family will have the chance to enjoy a ski tour through the woods with occasional stops for drinks and snacks.

"The costumes seem to get better each year," Frisco recreation programs coordinator Sara Skinner said in a news release. "Last year, we had kiddos who were bees and their parents were beekeepers, and a group of four women skied to each beverage station with all of them in a raft. This event really brings home the idea that anyone can really start Nordic skiing at any age… even in a big bird costume. We want this sport to be accessible and fun, and the craft beverage stops don't hurt either."

Classic cross-country or skate skis are recommended for this event, but participants may also use AT equipment. The terrain at the Frisco Nordic Center varies from flat trails to decent-sized hills, and participants will be able to choose their own route.

Discounted rental skis for this event will be available for pick up starting at 1 p.m. the day of the event at the Frisco Nordic Center. Skis will be rented on a first-come, first-served basis with limited supplies available.

Advance registration is $30 per adult and $20 for youth 20 years old and younger. Day-of registration will be $35 per adult and $25 for youth 20 years old and younger and will be available at the Frisco Nordic Center starting at 1:00 p.m. Participants must register as a team of two to four people. The first 250 registered participants will receive a commemorative gift. Online registration is available at FriscoBrewSki.com or by calling 970-668-2558.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, whose members will help judge the costume contest. Frisco BrewSki is sponsored by the town of Frisco, Outer Range Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery, Upslope Brewing Company, the Frisco Nordic Center, the United States Forest Service and the Summit Daily News.