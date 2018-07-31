Frisco/Copper Creek’s Mayor’s Cup to be held September 10

GOLFING

Mayor's Cup on September 10

On Monday, September 10, the Town of Frisco and Building Hope are partnering for a second year to organize a golf tournament at the Copper Creek Golf Course. Last year, the Mayor's Cup raised over $18,000 for Building Hope's mission to create a more effective mental health system that promotes emotional health, reduces stigma and improves access to care for everyone in Summit County.

Registration for this year's event will include 18 holes of golf at Copper Creek Golf Course, a cart, a goodie bag, bagged lunch, post play BBQ and beer. The tournament is limited to 36 teams. Mulligans will be available for sale for $25 each with a maximum of eight per team. Check in will begin at 9:00 am with play beginning at 10:00 am.

Registration is $130 per person, $520 for a team of four, and includes sponsorship.

For more information, visit FriscoMayorsCup.com.

Recommended Stories For You

— Deepan Dutta