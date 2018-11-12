Frisco cuts ribbon on new workforce housing units

The town of Frisco is inviting community members to join the Frisco Town Council in celebrating the completion of the Mary Ruth Place workforce housing units on Tuesday.

The development — located in downtown Frisco on Galena Street — will include studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments with easy access to public transit, trails and the Summit County Recpath System.

The units are available to individuals who work at least 30 hours per week in Frisco or the Ten Mile Basin, and all units are currently rented. Tenants will begin moving in as early as Nov. 15.

"The completion of Mary Ruth Place is a step in the right direction to help meet the high demand for rental housing for the workforce," said Mayor Gary Wilkinson. "We are looking forward to future projects like this to help meet the demand."

The celebration will be held on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at 306 Galena Street.