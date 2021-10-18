Frisco Elementary Butter Braid fundraiser orders due this week
Students in grades third through fifth at Frisco Elementary are selling Butter Braid pastries in a variety of flavors to raise money for upcoming school projects and events.
Butter Braid flavors include apple, cherry, blueberry cream cheese, cinnamon, strawberry cream cheese and Bavarian creme. Caramel rolls, gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough and Coda Coffee K-Cups are also available.
Pastries come frozen and need to be thawed, risen and then baked. Each pastry costs $13 and coffee costs $16. The school receives $5.20 for each item purchased. To order, contact a Frisco Elementary student or call Frisco Elementary PTSA member Kelly Lyman at 303-330-8451 by Thursday, Oct. 21.
Items will be delivered Nov. 3. For more product information, visit ButterBraid.com.
