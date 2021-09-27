Frisco hires former Breckenridge employee Leslie Edwards as new finance director

Frisco’s Finance Director Bonnie Moinet is retiring Friday, Oct. 1, after 14 years with the town, according to a news release. The town has appointed former Breckenridge Accounting Services Manager Leslie Edwards to take over the position.

Officials lauded Moinet’s work with Frisco, voicing that she provided strong fiscal stewardship and helped to guide the town in financing key improvements, including the development of the Frisco Adventure Park, the Step Up Main Street project, the Basecamp project, ongoing marina improvements and more.

“The town of Frisco has enjoyed a very sound and sustainable financial foundation because of the exceptional leadership of Bonnie Moinet over the past 14 years, and Ms. Edwards brings a level of professionalism and integrity which will certainly maintain that legacy,” Frisco Town Manager Tony O’Rourke said in the release.

Edwards will officially step into her new role Oct. 19 after 16 years with the Breckenridge Finance Department. According to the town of Frisco, Edwards has also served on the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association Education Committee, the Colorado Tax Auditor Coalition and as a member of several tax policy committees for the Colorado Municipal League.