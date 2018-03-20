Frisco Historic Park and Museum hosting Women of Bill’s Ranch historic tour

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum will be celebrating Women's History Month with a free Women of Bill's Ranch tour on Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Museum staff will lead this historic tour of Frisco's Bill's Ranch community while focusing on the pioneering women of the area.

Bill's Ranch became Frisco's first subdivision and second-home development when William (Bill) Thomas wrote a letter to 100 Denver residents offering free land if they would build cabins there within one year. Walking tour participants will find out why Bill Thomas made the offer of free land to Denver residents and about the history of Bill's Ranch and the women who helped shape the area.

"Women pioneers of the west often seem to be left out of any discussion of history, so we take the opportunity during Women's History Month to talk in a meaningful way about the unique roles, contributions and hardships of these women," museum manager Simone Belz said in a news release.

Space on the tour is limited and fills up quickly. Advance registration is required and may be made by calling 970-668-3428. Participants should be prepared for unpredictable March weather and wear sturdy walking shoes and warm comfortable clothing. Dogs are not allowed on the tour.

Women's History Month had its origins in a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed a law authorizing and requesting the president to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982, as "Women's History Week." The tradition has continued throughout the years and has expanded to a month-long celebration of women's history.