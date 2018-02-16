Frisco Historic Park and Museum to install Ute tipi for summer months
February 16, 2018
The cluster of original town buildings at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum will soon be getting a new addition, albeit a seasonal one.
The town council has approved a proposal by park officials to construct a Ute tipi on the site in a nod to the Indian tribe that was first to inhabit the Frisco area more than 8,000 years ago.
"The Schoolhouse Museum and Historic Park buildings collectively reflect various styles of pioneer architecture common in Colorado mining towns," park officials wrote to the council in a memo urging them to approve the plan. "The only historic structure authentic to Frisco's history and not represented in the park is a Ute Indian habitat."
Town staff set aside $5,000 in the park's budget to finance the tipi, which will be installed in the southwest corner of the historic park this May. It will be taken down for the winter in October, but its wooden tipi poles will remain in place year round.
The inside of the tipi will be open to the public and feature interpretative signage, seating and programming space.
