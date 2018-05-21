Frisco hosting open house on Highway 9 Gap Project design

State and local transportation officials will be hosting an open house on Thursday in Frisco to discuss the latest plans for the Highway 9 Gap Project, which would cap off more than a decade of improvements to the highway and create four continuous lanes from Breckenridge to Interstate 70 in Frisco.

The open house, hosted by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Summit County and the Town of Frisco, will run from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 24 at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, located at 621 Recreation Way.

The design on the project is currently 40 percent complete and is scheduled to be 80 percent complete by October 2018. After funding is found, the earliest construction start date would be late in the summer of 2020.

As currently conceived, the design would widen a 1.3-mile stretch of Colorado Highway 9 between Main Street in Frisco and the recently completed Iron Springs bypass near St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. That project, completed last November, expanded a section of highway from two to four lanes and re-routed a recreation path along the shore of Lake Dillon.

A key consideration in the gap project design will be the fate of the intersection at Water Dance Drive and Peak One Boulevard, which could either be a roundabout or a new signaled intersection.

CDOT also has plans to build sidewalks from Frisco to the County Commons area, a pedestrian underpass beneath the highway near the Peninsula Recreation Area and a new roundabout at the 8th Avenue intersection.