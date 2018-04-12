Frisco hosting reception for new council members

Frisco will be hosting a reception to welcome its new town council members and give thanks to departing members at Town Hall, on April 24, from 6-7 p.m. Light appetizers will be provided.

Local business owner and former Councilman Dan Fallon will be returning to Town Hall to assume a four-year term. In addition to his 2006-08 council term, the 28-year Frisco resident has also served on the town's Master Plan Committee, Housing Task Force and Marina Master Plan Committee.

Melissa Sherburne, who currently sits on the Frisco Planning Commission, will also be taking on a four-year term. She has lived in Frisco for the past seven years and serves as director of acquisitions for development company Brynn Grey Partners.

Sherburne and Fallon will be replacing outgoing Councilman Dan Kibbie and Councilwoman Kim Cancelosi. Incumbents Rick Ihnken and Hunter Mortensen will be returning to council for two- and four-year terms, respectively.