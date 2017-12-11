Frisco hosting skate park redesign discussion

The town of Frisco is inviting residents to share their ideas and participate in a community conversation on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12 about the coming overhaul of Frisco Adventure Park's skate park.

After interviewing five different companies, the town selected Evergreen Skateparks of Portland, Oregon, for the design and rebuild of the park. Company representatives will hosting the community conversation, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge located at 621 Recreation Way.

A free beer and appetizers will be provided for attendees.