Frisco hosting Spontaneous Combustion bonfire Saturday night
January 19, 2018
Frisco will be hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion community bonfire and fireworks show on Saturday, Jan 20 at 8 p.m. on the corner lot of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road.
The event will feature beverage and chili sales benefiting the Summit Nordic Ski Club, and Frisco's own Outer Range Brewing Co. will be on hand to sell their award-winning beers.
The town will continue to accept Christmas trees for burning until noon on Saturday. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garlands and decorations prior to drop-off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot. Only real trees will be accepted.
For more information, contact Nora Gilbertson at NoraG@townoffrisco.com or (970) 668-9132.
Trending In: Local
- Longtime Vail local Maldwyn George Zang found dead in Gore Creek Tuesday morning
- Dillon hotel project goes back to drawing board after construction costs setback
- Summit County Airbnb rentals netted at least $23 million last year
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations grants more than $300,000 to local nonprofits
Trending Sitewide
- Longtime Vail local Maldwyn George Zang found dead in Gore Creek Tuesday morning
- Breckenridge Town Council looks to provide better grocery shopping options
- Update: Second snowboarder comes forward to take blame for collision on Aspen Mountain
- Granby Ranch ski resort goes on the market
- X-rated prank in Aspen Snowmass leads to fire, arson charge