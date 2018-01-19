Frisco hosting Spontaneous Combustion bonfire Saturday night

Frisco will be hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion community bonfire and fireworks show on Saturday, Jan 20 at 8 p.m. on the corner lot of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road.

The event will feature beverage and chili sales benefiting the Summit Nordic Ski Club, and Frisco's own Outer Range Brewing Co. will be on hand to sell their award-winning beers.

The town will continue to accept Christmas trees for burning until noon on Saturday. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garlands and decorations prior to drop-off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot. Only real trees will be accepted.

For more information, contact Nora Gilbertson at NoraG@townoffrisco.com or (970) 668-9132.