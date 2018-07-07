Frisco hosting three free scavenger hunts for kids

Frisco is once again hosting three free scavenger hunts for kids this summer. Twenty-five Frisco Main Street area businesses are hosting a "Where's Waldo" scavenger hunt; the Frisco Bay Marina is presenting a Kids' Pirate Adventure Treasure Hunt through mid-August; and the Frisco Historic Park offers a Passport to History scavenger hunt year-round.

Next Page Books and Nosh is once again a part of the national "Where's Waldo" scavenger hunt and has collaborated with 24 Main Street area businesses and the town of Frisco. Kids may pick up their "Where's Waldo" passport at Next Page Books and Nosh or at any participating business and then head out on an adventure to find the hidden Waldo in each participating location. When the young sleuths have collected at least 10 different store stamps/signatures, they may bring their passports to Next Page Books and Nosh to claim an "I Found Waldo" button and a "$1 off" coupon (limited to first 125 Waldo spotters), and if they collect at least 20 of the 25 stamps, they win a button, coupon and an entry into a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other great prizes.

The "Where's Waldo" scavenger hunt will run all of July with a Waldo grand celebration and prize drawing at Next Page Books and Nosh on July 29. Next Page Books and Nosh is located at 409 Main St. in Frisco and is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frisco Bay Marina will also be hosting a Kids' Pirate Treasure Hunt and give kids maps to mysterious treasure and fortune around the marina. The maps are available at the Frisco Bay Marina office through Aug. 12. Treasure hunters will receive one map and receive additional maps as they bring back pieces of looted treasure.

If kids complete all six maps by Aug. 12, they will be invited on a pirate-filled adventure on Aug. 15 led by the Pirates of Smugglers Cove on their fleet of pontoon boats. The Frisco Bay Marina office is located at 267 Marina Road and is currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum has a Passport to History scavenger hunt year-round. Kids are invited to collect stamps from 10 historic embossers located in each historic building at the park and to try their hand at puzzles and games involving the historic buildings. Games include word searches, matching games and "I spy," which are all intended to encourage observation skills and curiosity about Frisco's history. The Frisco Historic Park and Museum is located on the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue in Frisco and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.