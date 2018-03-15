Frisco hosting town talk with local officials on Monday

The town of Frisco will be hosting a town talk on Monday, March 19 from 9-10 a.m. at Gonzo's Coffee Shop locate at 710 Summit Boulevard, unit 101.

Frisco town manager Randy Ready and other officials will be on hand for an informal discussion with residents focusing on the Marina Master Plan, Nordic Center and the Peninsula Recreation Area.

For more information, visit the town's website, http://www.friscogov.com.