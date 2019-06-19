Frisco installs new electric vehicle charging station

Frisco is set to unveil a new two-port electric vehicle charging station in town, part of the town’s recently adopted 100% renewable energy plan and Climate Action Plan.

The ports, installed on 3rd Avenue between Main Street and Granite Street, will be switched on at a ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The public is invited to the ceremony to support the sustainability efforts of the town’s public works department, Green Team and town council. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to the Frisco Historic Park for the summer’s first free Concert in the Park with the Copper Children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Frisco’s Green Team was awarded a grant from Charge Ahead Colorado to install the multiport station in June last year. The station is available free of charge for owners of electric vehicles and should already show up on charging station location apps like Charge Point and Plug Share. In addition to the new port, Frisco also has charging stations at Whole Foods and is nearing completion on stations at Walmart.

Since the first station opened last month, it has saved about 173 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the town, the equivalent of planting four trees. Once the Walmart stations are complete, Frisco will have one charging station per 800 residents, compared with one station per 1,800 people in Denver.