Frisco invites nonprofits to partner on Concerts in the Park series

Frisco is opening up the application process for nonprofits to partner with the town on its 2021 Concerts in the Park series.

The series is returning to the Frisco Historic Park this year for live shows on Thursdays from June 17 and Sept. 2, according to a news release. Nonprofits traditionally have served as partners to the town to offer event services while raising funds for their organizations. The series has contributed more than $450,000 to nonprofits since 2010, according to the town.

Nonprofits interested in participating should visit TownofFrisco.com/non-profits for the application. Nonprofits should submit their applications by April 16 and will be notified if they’ve been selected by April 30. Applicants should be 501(c)(3), (6) or (7) nonprofits in good standing with the IRS.

Due to uncertainty surrounding public health restrictions, the concert series will be the only event partnerships offered by Frisco this summer. However, the town has expanded the series to include three additional shows for 12 total. Precautionary measures will remain in place to protect guests, volunteers and production staff.

For more information, email Frisco Event Manager Nora Gilbertson at norag@townoffrisco.com .