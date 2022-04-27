Frisco plans cleanup day on May 21 with appreciation barbecue for volunteers after event

The Town of Frisco will participate in the Countywide Town Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 21, with a return to its traditional in-person, one-day format. The event is a chance for community members to get together after a two-year pause to clean up neighborhoods, parks, open spaces, business areas and trails around Frisco in before summer.

Volunteer check-in is at 9 a.m. at the Frisco Historic Park on Frisco Main Street between 1st and 2nd avenues.

Coffee and baked treats will provided at volunteer check-in. Volunteers will also receive gloves, orange trash bags and tickets for door prize drawings, lunch and free beers for those over 21.

Participants are invited back to the Frisco Historic Park after the cleanup for an appreciation barbecue with food grilled up by Frisco Town Council and music provided by DJ Landry. The volunteer appreciation barbecue will also include volunteer door prizes and awards from local merchants for the most valuable, most unique and grossest finds of the day.

Town officials are inviting businesses to support the Town of Frisco Clean Up Day picnic and highlight their business. All types of donations are appreciated, officials say.

Businesses may drop off their donation at Frisco Town Hall, 1 West Main St., or contact Zane Myers by calling 970-668-2564 or emailing ZaneM@TownofFrisco.com to arrange pickup.

Hard-to-recycle items may also be dropped off for free on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 0222 County Shops Road, next to the County Commons in Frisco.

Accepted items include: electronic waste, televisions, laptops, cellphones, tablets, computer monitors, printers, keyboards, wires, sound systems, DVD players, VCRs, aerosol cans, chemicals, cleaners, paints, thinners, glues, adhesives, fertilizers, pesticides, gently used clothing, prescription drugs and e-cigarettes.

Motor oil will not be accepted.

Hard-to-recycle materials are also accepted year-round at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.