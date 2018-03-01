Frisco receives pair of financial accounting rewards

The town of Frisco has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Association of the United States and Canada for its 2016 comprehensive annual financial report, making this the ninth year the town has received the prestigious governmental accounting and financial reporting award.

Frisco also received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for its 2016 Community Scorecard. That award recognizes the town for conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports. Its contents conform to standards of creativity, presentation, understandability and reader appeal. This is the eight the year the town has received that award.