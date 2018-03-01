Frisco receives pair of financial accounting rewards
March 1, 2018
The town of Frisco has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Association of the United States and Canada for its 2016 comprehensive annual financial report, making this the ninth year the town has received the prestigious governmental accounting and financial reporting award.
Frisco also received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for its 2016 Community Scorecard. That award recognizes the town for conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports. Its contents conform to standards of creativity, presentation, understandability and reader appeal. This is the eight the year the town has received that award.
Trending In: Local
- Summit County hazmat calls increased 20 percent last year, but major spills held steady at only three
- Local individuals and organizations honored at Green Scene Awards for conservation efforts
- Rocky Mountain PBS’s ‘Colorado Experience’ coming to Breckenridge Wednesday
- Summit County Open Space and Trails seeks community input on e-bikes for recpaths
- America’s Military Working Dogs trace some of their roots to Camp Hale
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal at base of Peak 8
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families
- Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne
- Please don’t bring the Winter Olympics to Colorado