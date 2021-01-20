Frisco releases application for small business relief

Frisco uploaded its application for a new small business grant for COVID-19 relief on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The application’s link can be found on FriscoGov.com. The relief funding offers up to $7,000 to restaurants, caterers, bars, gyms, recreation centers and movie theaters throughout the county. However, businesses located within a town jurisdiction must apply through that town.

Breckenridge and Summit County also have released applications for the grant program. Businesses in Breckenridge can apply at Breckenridge-tuition-assistance.fluidreview.com. Businesses within unincorporated Summit County can apply at SummitCountyGrants.smapply.io.

The towns of Silverthorne and Dillon have yet to publish applications.

In total, the county and town have $591,709 to give in relief funding. Business owners have through Feb. 7 to apply.