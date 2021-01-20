Frisco releases application for small business relief
Frisco uploaded its application for a new small business grant for COVID-19 relief on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The application’s link can be found on FriscoGov.com. The relief funding offers up to $7,000 to restaurants, caterers, bars, gyms, recreation centers and movie theaters throughout the county. However, businesses located within a town jurisdiction must apply through that town.
Breckenridge and Summit County also have released applications for the grant program. Businesses in Breckenridge can apply at Breckenridge-tuition-assistance.fluidreview.com. Businesses within unincorporated Summit County can apply at SummitCountyGrants.smapply.io.
The towns of Silverthorne and Dillon have yet to publish applications.
In total, the county and town have $591,709 to give in relief funding. Business owners have through Feb. 7 to apply.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.