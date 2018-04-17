Frisco releases summer race schedule

From June through August, the Frisco Recreation Department is offering eight races on the trails, roads and recreational paths in and around Frisco.

The summer will kick off with the 42nd annual Run the Rockies 10K and Half Marathon. This event begins by taking runners on a fast downhill course from Copper Mountain through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path, with both races eventually ending on Frisco's Main Street. Both the 10K and half marathon will take place on Saturday, June 2. The half marathon is $50 and the 10K is $35 through May 1, when prices increase.

On Saturday, June 16, racers will have the opportunity to start their day at the 25th Colorado BBQ Challenge with the Bacon Burner 6K. This 3.8 mile out-and-back run will take place on the paved Frisco Recreational Path. All racers will receive commemorative Bacon Burner apparel, and all registrants 21 and older will also get a free beer ticket to redeem at the Colorado BBQ Challenge. This race is open to 500 racers but fills up quickly.

The 4th Annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series will be held on June 26, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 7. This series of four kids' trail running races, held on Tuesdays throughout the summer, features three race courses of varying distances for kids who just learned to walk to 15-year-olds.

The 5th Annual Frisco Triathlon will be on Saturday, July 14. This unique triathlon will feature a 3K stand-up paddleboard leg, 12K of mountain biking and a 5K trail run. This race has become a favorite because of the unique combination of disciplines.

The final race of the Frisco summer race season is the Run the Rockies Trail 10kKand Half Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 11. This race will lead runners throughout the Frisco Peninsula on trails with breathtaking views of Dillon Reservoir, the Gore Range and the Tenmile Range.

Recommended Stories For You

"Frisco is fortunate to be bordered by public lands, a recreation path and a reservoir. It allows us to offer visually stunning races on all sorts of surfaces, as well as a triathlon with a stand-up paddleboard leg," recreation programs manager Linsey Joyce said in a news release. "We focus on being accessible enough for folks who are just getting into racing, but we also make sure we provide options for seasoned racers looking to challenge themselves. Whatever your level, we pride ourselves on providing friendly, well-organized races, which offer a great value and reasonable race fees."

Registration and more information are available online at RuntheRockies.com. There are early bird sign up discounts for all of the races. The whole Run the Rockies Series benefits several Summit County nonprofits.