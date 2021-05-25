Frisco requests proposals for Downtown Complete Streets Plan

Frisco released a request for proposals earlier this month for the design of a multimodal plan for the downtown area.

The Frisco Town Council has prioritized the development of the Downtown Complete Streets Plan as one of its primary 2021 Strategic Plan goals , according to a news release from the town. The plan will consider the town’s character in its design and help to guide future improvements in the core area.

Frisco completed an update to the Frisco Community Plan in 2019, which included a special mobility element meant to define the town’s vision for transportation in the community. Community outreach conducted as part of the process showed strong public support for street designs in the downtown area that would be more appealing to pedestrians and bicyclists through improved parking and the addition of bike lanes, sidewalks, landscaping and traffic-calming elements.

The term “complete streets” denotes a transportation policy and design approach that incorporates the needs of all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and mass transit riders, according to the town.

The scope of work on the project calls for the development of conceptual street-crossing sections, the creation of regulatory policies for future private and public developments, and analysis of multimodal circulation, traffic and parking infrastructure.

The request for proposals can be viewed at FriscoRFP.com . Interested contractors should submit digital copies of their proposal by June 14 via email to susanl@townoffrisco.com or via flash drive to 1 Main St., P.O. Box 4100, Frisco, CO, 80443.