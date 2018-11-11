Frisco rings bell 11 times for Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11

On the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, the Frisco Historic Park and Museum honored veterans of World War I by allowing another veteran to ring the town bell eleven times at 11 a.m. Sunday.

On Nov. 11, 1918, the Allies signed an armistice with Germany to end World War I, in which 116,516 Americans died and more than 200,000 were wounded. The day was known as "Armistice Day" until 1954, when Congress changed it to "Veterans Day" in recognition of all U.S. veterans.

Across the nation every year there's a national bell tolling, "Bells of Peace: A National World War I Remembrance," in memory of the men and women who served in the war.

For the town's part, Frisco museum manager Simone Belz had Jeff Goble ring the bell atop the museum on Main Street, originally from a Breckenridge schoolhouse that was acquired by Frisco in 1909. Goble served in the US Air Force from 1991-96.

Weighing 350 pounds, the bell was stolen in 1975 but later returned. It only now rings now for special occasions, such as Sunday's remembrance.