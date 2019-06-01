Frisco seeking more citizen input on future of Frisco parks

A view of Buffalo Mountain from Walter Byron Scott Park in Frisco, Friday May 31. The Town of Frisco is looking for more feedback from the community for its town parks master plan.

Deepan Dutta / ddutta@summitdaily.com

In the month of May, the town of Frisco hosted four park-side meetings to gather feedback from community members about the challenges, opportunities and possible improvements for the town’s parks. This Frisco Parks Master Plan process will affect Meadow Creek, Pioneer Park, Walter Byron Park and Old Town Hall/Old Community Center Park. These plans will guide future investments and improvements.

Citizens are invited to continue to provide their ideas and feedback beyond the park-side meetings by taking a five minute survey at FriscoParks.com. Surveys must be completed by midnight on Sunday, June 9. Frisco needs feedback from citizens to ensure that these plans reflect the desires of the community.

Frisco has contracted with Norris Design to help facilitate the planning process.