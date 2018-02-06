Frisco seeks comment on water efficiency plan

The town of Frisco is seeking public comments on its water efficiency plan, a document outlining the town's existing and planned actions to ensure system reliability and the efficient use of available water supplies.

In 2011, Frisco updated its community master plan, which identifies common community values and establishes policy statements to "connect, sustain, and create the future of the Town." One of these values includes protecting water quality and quantity, and to that end, the town's WEP aims to encourage residents and visitors to reduce their water consumption.

The town said in a news release that its vision is for water providers to continue supplying reliable, high quality water to the residents and visitors of Summit County while also protecting the natural environment, ensuring the sustainability of the mountain lifestyle, fostering a culture of environmental and social responsibility through education and actions and inspiring collaboration and responsible stewardship of water resources.

The town of Frisco is seeking community input on the Draft Frisco Water Efficiency Plan. The comment period is from Feb. 1, 2018 to April 1, 2018 and comments may be made by emailing WEPComments@townoffrisco.com.

For more information on the Frisco Water Efficiency Plan, visit FriscoGov.com.