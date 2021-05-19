Frisco seeks public input on future of Colorado BBQ Challenge

The town of Frisco is seeking feedback from community members on the future of the Colorado BBQ Challenge.

The Frisco Town Council will be having conversations later this summer to decide whether there will be changes to the event moving forward, and the town is requesting input from residents, businesses and visitors to help better inform those discussions. Interested community members can share their thoughts via an online survey at FriscoBBQ.com until 5 p.m. June 2.

“Frisco Town Council wants to hear from the community about the experiences at and the impacts of the BBQ Challenge on the community and businesses,” Frisco’s Director of Communications Vanessa Agee said in a news release. “They are looking for meaningful feedback to inform this discussion, so we encourage anyone who is interested to take six to 10 minutes to provide your input.”

The Colorado BBQ Challenge is sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society and is held annually on Frisco Main Street the Friday and Saturday before Father’s Day. It was canceled in 2020 and this year because of pandemic-related health restrictions. The event is Colorado’s longest-running barbecue competition, featuring live music, pig races, the Bacon Burner 6K and more.