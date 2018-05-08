Frisco seeks volunteers for 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge

Frisco will host the 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge this year from June 15-16 with a kick-off concert on Thursday, June 14. Once again, the town is asking volunteers to offer their support in putting on the event. Every volunteer will receive a t-shirt, 10 hogbacks and the chance to east some delicious barbecue.

The Colorado BBQ Challenge requires over 350 community volunteers to host an estimated 25,000-30,000 attendees. Volunteers do everything from selling tickets to serving beers and checking IDs to making sure the event is sustainable through zero waste efforts. Volunteers in all capacities also serve as ambassadors during this event by putting a friendly and helpful face on the BBQ Challenge.

Volunteers are invited to signup online by going to http://www.FriscoBBQ.com. There is a new, easy-to-use online volunteer sign up system, which provides volunteers with the ability to choose the shift times and type of volunteer positions that they prefer using their computer or smartphone.

The 2018 Frisco Colorado BBQ Challenge will not only offer BBQ and great entertainment, but also chef demos, a whiskey tour, a firefighter cook off, kids' activities, pig races, street performers and the Bacon Burner 6K run. Attendees may purchase Hogbacks, Frisco's barbecue currency, to pay for food and drinks and use them at participating retail stores and restaurants along Main Street throughout the event and weekend.

For more details about the Colorado BBQ Challenge and to volunteer, guests may visit http://www.FriscoBBQ.com.